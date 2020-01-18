TOP (TOP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $495,087.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $495,087.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

