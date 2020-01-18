TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 435,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,855. The firm has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 196,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

