TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.70

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $437.70 and traded as high as $485.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $485.50, with a volume of 279,486 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 466.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 438.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

