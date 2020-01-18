Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.12.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $280.95. 1,864,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.43. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $122,591.28. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,949 shares of company stock worth $58,297,484 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after acquiring an additional 414,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 527.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $19,525,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.