TransferCoin Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a market cap of $37,410.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,230,033 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

