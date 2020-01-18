Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post sales of $159.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.44 million. Trex posted sales of $139.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $739.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.63 million to $741.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $851.59 million, with estimates ranging from $838.03 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.22.

TREX traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,008. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

