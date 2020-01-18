Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.73. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

