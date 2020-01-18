Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.