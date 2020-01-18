Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

