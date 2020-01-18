Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $140.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

