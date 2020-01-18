Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,167 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

