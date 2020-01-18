Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,235,392.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $170,869.44.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $157,960.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $149,640.00.

Tricida stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tricida by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

