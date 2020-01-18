Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 6.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.49, 3,160,573 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,827,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

