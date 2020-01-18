Trinity Network Credit Market Capitalization Hits $507,240.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $507,240.00 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

