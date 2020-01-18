TRON Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Coinrail and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, IDCM, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Mercatox, Bithumb, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Ovis, Koinex, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEx, Bibox, Braziliex, RightBTC, Exmo, Huobi, Cryptopia, Zebpay, CoinBene, Exrates, BitForex, LiteBit.eu, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Indodax, Bitfinex, DDEX, OKEx, Coindeal, YoBit, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Upbit, Kryptono, Bitbns, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, BitFlip, LBank, Liqui, CoinEgg, Hotbit, Livecoin, OEX, Rfinex and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

