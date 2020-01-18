Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

