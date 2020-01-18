TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003070 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

