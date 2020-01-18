TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $143,887.00 and approximately $24,803.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

