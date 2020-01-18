Truehand Inc Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truehand Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

