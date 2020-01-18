TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 over the last ninety days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

