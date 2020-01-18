Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 11,500 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,124,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

