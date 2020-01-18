TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $719,134.00 and $1,043.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 164.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

