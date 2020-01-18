Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,785,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 454,055 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $21.48.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $825,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,080. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 97,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

