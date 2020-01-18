Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 58.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $21,806,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 30.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after acquiring an additional 590,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $22,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,188 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

