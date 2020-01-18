U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 9,489,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

