Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Down 7.5%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.17 and last traded at $171.25, 577,160 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 245,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

