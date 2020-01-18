UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

