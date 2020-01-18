UBS Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $470.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $425.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.54 and its 200 day moving average is $382.86. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $427.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

