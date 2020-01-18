UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 674.50 ($8.87).

SGE stock opened at GBX 734.20 ($9.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

