UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.41

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.41 and traded as high as $246.44. UIL shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 10,911 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other UIL news, insider Alison Hill purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £2,470.08 ($3,249.25).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

