UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

UMH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,963. The stock has a market cap of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,055 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

