Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 872,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

