Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
UMPQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 872,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.63.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
