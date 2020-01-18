Unify (UNIFY) Market Capitalization Tops $103,389.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unify has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $103,389.00 and approximately $1,921.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00666384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

