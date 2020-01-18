Unify (UNIFY) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Unify has a total market cap of $102,373.00 and approximately $2,833.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

