Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.63 ($30.97).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

ETR:UN01 traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.45 ($34.24). The stock had a trading volume of 316,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.57. Uniper has a 12-month low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

