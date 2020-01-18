United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 379,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,183. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 78.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

