United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $1.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

