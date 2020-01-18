UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,456,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 178,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $298.47 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

