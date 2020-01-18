UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,472 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,456,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 178,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,504,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.47. 4,363,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

