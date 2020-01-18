UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.47. 4,335,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

