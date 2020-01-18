Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

UNIT stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 3,063,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

