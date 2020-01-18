Universa (UTNP) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Universa has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $11,356.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. During the last week, Universa has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.