UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $907.49 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $907.49 million and $9.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00010158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00675117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007946 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024673 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

