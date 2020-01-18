US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 595,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

USX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 over the last three months. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.