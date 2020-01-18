USD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $422.01 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $439.95 million and $422.01 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, OKEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.01955601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 444,816,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,216,879 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Poloniex, OKEx, CoinEx, Korbit, Kucoin, Crex24, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.