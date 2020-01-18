Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $2.26 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002951 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

