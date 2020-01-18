ValuEngine Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.39. 187,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,201. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

