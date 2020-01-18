ValuEngine Downgrades Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 69,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Pressure Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Get Pressure Biosciences alerts:

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.