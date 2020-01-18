ValuEngine Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. 1,361,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,935. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 771.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381,575 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $15,017,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 188,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.