ValuEngine Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AROC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.83. Archrock has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.